Carol Ann Sanders
1959 - 2020
Sanders, Carol Ann
Carol Ann Sanders, formerly of Branford, died Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Chesterfields Health Care Center, Chester, CT. Carol Ann, known to many as CA, was born in Drexel Hill, PA on October 6, 1959, daughter of the late Francis A. "Alex" Sanders and Suzanne Bissell Sanders. Carol Ann was predeceased by her sister, Suzanne Elizabeth "Betty" Lawson. She is survived by her sister, Catherine Sanders Ursomarso and brothers John A. Sanders and Stephen F. Sanders, as well as her many nieces and nephews and their children.
Carol Ann was a graduate of Morgan High School in Clinton. She worked for many years at Stop & Shop. She was a longtime participant in CT Special Olympics, where she excelled at swimming. The Sanders family is grateful to the SARAH Seneca staff for the loving care and also for the opportunities that they provided to Carol Ann, and to the dedicated staff at Chesterfields who cared for her during the last few years.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 6 at 11:00 a.m. in Beaverdale Memorial Park, New Haven. Donations in Carol Ann's memory may be made to SARAH Seneca Residential Services c/o SARAH Foundation, 246 Goose Lane, Suite 104, Guilford, CT, 06437. The W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home of Branford is in charge of arrangements. For directions and online memorial see www.wsclancy.com. For directions and online memorial, see www.wsclancy.com

Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 4, 2020.
