Sapienza, Carol Ann Theresa (Guiney)
Carol Ann Theresa (Guiney) Sapienza of West Haven passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Yale New Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of 40 years to William J. Sapienza. Carol was born in Boston, Massachusetts to the late Charles Francis Guiney and Ellen Theresa (Leonard) Guiney. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree, cum laude, from the Boston College Connell School of Nursing and a Master of Science degree in Community Health from Boston University. Carol taught nursing at the former Peter Bent Brigham Hospital School of Nursing in Boston. Following her marriage to Bill, she moved to West Haven, and worked for the Veterans Administration Medical Center for 39 years. At the VA, she began as the Head Nurse in the Neurology Department, then moved into administration where she originated and implemented the Quality Management Program. She served as the hospital's Risk Manager until her retirement this past January. Carol enjoyed travelling, cooking, weekends in Cape Cod, and was an avid reader of mystery novels. She was the loving and devoted mother of Jonathan Sapienza, his wife, Tracey, and Matthew Sapienza (Kristina). Beloved sister of Ellen Butler, Kathleen Guiney and Timothy Guiney (Janet). Beloved sister-in-law of Joan Lenzi (Joseph). Beloved aunt of Jeannie Butler, John Butler (Jean), Kevin Butler (Linda), Emily Guiney, Jahna Lenzi and Joseph Lenzi (Amanda). Great-aunt of Brittany Butler, Shannon Landry (Michael), Keith Butler, Kaelyn Butler, and Leonardo Lenzi. Predeceased by her brother-in-law Jack Butler.
The visiting hours will be on Sunday from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Monday morning at 9:15. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph's Church, 129 Edwards Street, New Haven, CT at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will follow in the St. Lawrence Cemetery Garden Mausoleum. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the "West Haven Rotary Club Foundation". www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on July 26, 2019