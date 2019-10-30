|
|
Torello, Carol Ann
Carol Ann Torello, 79, of Wallingford, formerly of Hamden, died at Mid State Hospital, Meriden on Oct. 28, 2019. Carol was born in New Haven, Dec. 21, 1939, the daughter of the late Anthony and Vera Nesto Torello and resided in Hamden most of her life. She was a claims adjuster for Conn. Blue Cross Blue Shield for many years, prior to retiring. She was devoted to her family and enjoyed playing the piano and listening to music. She is survived by a sister-in-law, Suzanne Torello of Guilford and two nephews, A. Thomas Torello of Meriden and Michael B. Torello of Stamford and a lifelong friend, Annabelle Shaw of Wallingford. She was predeceased by her brother, Anthony T. Torello. Friends are invited to a graveside service on Saturday at 10:30 am in Beverdale Memorial Park, New Haven. Memorial contributions may be made to www.diabetes.org/donate-to-ADA or the charity of ones choice.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 31, 2019