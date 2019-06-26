Asprelli, Carol

Carol Asprelli, 80, of Branford, died on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the Arden House of Hamden. She was born in New Haven on July 27, 1938 to the late Octavio and Mary Forgione Asprelli. Carol loved visitors, especially her family, was a huge Dunkin Fan, especially their Coffee and Bagels with cream cheese and was very fond or her brother Billy's cat Daisy. She is survived by two brothers, William Asprelli of Westbrook and Frank (Diane) Asprelli of New Haven, a sister Elaine (Robert) Giannotti of North Haven, as well as many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by a sister-in-law, Jacqueline Asprelli, a niece Lisa Giannotti, a nephew, Robert Giannotti, as well as several aunts and uncles.

There will be a funeral service Friday morning at 11 a.m. at the East Haven Memorial Longobardi – Brennan Funeral Home, 425 Main St., East Haven, 203-467-1708. Burial will be in Center Cemetery, North Haven. Friends may call from 10 to 11 prior to the services.