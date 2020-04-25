|
|
Bayliss, Carol
Carol Eliseo Bayliss, 73, of New Haven, beloved wife of the late William F. Bayliss, passed away on April 24, 2020 in Yale New Haven Hospital, St. Raphael Campus. Loving mother of Barbara (Brian) Fuentes of Merced, CA and William "Billy" F. Bayliss of Maine. Also survived by seven grandchildren. Sister of Alexander and Joseph Eliseo, both of East Haven, and the late Matilda Lynch. Carol was born in New Haven on April 21, 1947, daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Castellano Eliseo. Prior to her retirement Carol was a CNA for RegalCare at New Haven.
Services and Burial will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the PORTO FUNERAL HOME 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80) East Haven. Sign Carol's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 26, 2020