Carlson, Carol "Honey"

Carol "Honey" Dombrowski Carlson passed away peacefully at home Friday May 24, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. She was the beloved wife for 51 years of Eric Carlson. A lifelong Branford resident, she was born March 30, 1946 in New Haven, daughter of the late Michael and Bernice Dynia Dombrowski. A loving mother and grandmother, she is survived by children Deborah (Chris) Carlson Cooney of Berkley, MA, Stephanie Carlson (John Bruner) of East Hampton, MA, Rebecca (Kevin) Moriarty and Eric (Kim) Carlson, Jr. of Branford; and grandchildren, Keegan, Peyton and Christina Moriarty, Lily, Ella and Jocelyn Cooney and Ashley and Emily Carlson. Besides her husband and family, she is survived by siblings Alan (Cheryl) Dombrowski, Marcia McGowan, Linda (John) Antonio and Michelle Ward (Gary Engstrom) as well as special cousin Cheryl Walker.

Calling hours will be on Tuesday May 28th from 10:00am – 12:00 noon at the W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford. A ceremony will conclude the visiting hours and burial will follow at St. Agnes Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Give Kids the World Village (gktw.org) or to the . For directions and online memorial see www.wsclancy.com. Published in The New Haven Register from May 25 to May 26, 2019