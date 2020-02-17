New Haven Register Obituaries
Carol Chalmers Obituary
Chalmers, Carol
Carol Ann Chalmers, age 80, of Guilford passed away on February 15, 2020. Carol was the widow of Robert B. Chalmers, Jr. Born in Southington on June 20, 1939 she was a daughter of the late Carl and Mary (Galayda) Zadnik. Formerly of Hamden she was employed from 1959 to 1967 at Five Star Company and retired in 1997 from the City of West Haven where she was a Lunch Aid at the Thompson Street School for over 18 years. Carol is survived by her son Robert B. Chalmers, III of Guilford; her sisters Lucille M. (Wayne)Cadrain of Canterbury, CT and Elizabeth M. (John)Yurcak of Nashua, NH.
Friends may visit with her family at BEECHER & BENNETT FUNERAL HOME, 2300 Whitney Ave, Hamden on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. prior to her Mass of Christian Burial that will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. in the Blessed Sacrament Church, Circular Ave, Hamden. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. To send a condolence to her family please see:
www.beecherandbennett.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 19, 2020
