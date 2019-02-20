Scharf, Carol Charnak

Carol Charnak Scharf, mother, grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, mother-in-law, cherished friend, and family member, passed away peacefully February 17, 2019 in Hamden, CT, age 78. During these last years she managed her declining health with great courage and grace.

Carol's husband of 45 years, Eric Scharf, preceded her in death, as did her parents Rose and Nelson Charnak and her in-laws Jack and Sydelle Scharf.

Carol's survivors include her beloved sons Gary (Jennifer) Scharf of Guilford, CT and Edward (Amy) Scharf of Newburgh, IN. The lights of her life, her grandchildren—Madeline, Nadia, Julian and Margo—will treasure her memory, as will her sister Elaine Johnson and her sister-in-law Deanna Scharf.

Carol was born and raised in New York, but was a resident of Hamden for 48 years. In addition to cherishing friends and family, Carol loved the Yankees, Frank Sinatra, the Gershwins, Jeopardy!, political discussion, and really good butter pecan ice cream. She could, on a moment's notice, sing every "old standard" without missing a lyric or a beat.

For their caring support over the years, the family will always be grateful to Rabbi Benjamin Scolnic of Temple Beth Shalom, Loren Liss and Dr. Hugh Carey at the North Haven Dialysis Center, as well as the staff of Whitney Manor and the staffs of Yale/New Haven and St. Raphael Hospitals.

A service will be held Thursday, February 21 at 10 a.m. at Temple Beth Sholom, 1809 Whitney Avenue, Hamden. The family will also be receiving guests from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the temple.

Memorial contributions may be made in Carol's name to Temple Beth Sholom in Hamden, or the . Funeral arrangements in care of Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit:

www.shurefuneralhome.com Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 20, 2019