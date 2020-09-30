1/
Carol Cobb
Carol M. Cobb, age 91, of Oxford peacefully entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 in Shelton Lakes Nursing Home. She was the devoted wife of 59 years to Thomas Cobb. Carol was born in Derby on April 16, 1929 the daughter of the late Raphael and Etta (Vandeusan) Romano. Carol worked as a Colorist for the former Charlton Press in Derby for many years before her retirement. Besides her husband, she is survived by her daughter Carol Fritz and her companion Wayne Nelson, her grandson Lance Hallowell, and her brother Robert Romano. She was predeceased by her sister Gloria Viselli and her husband Richard, and her brother George Romano. Carol's funeral services will be private and have been entrusted to the Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St., Derby. Online condolences can be left for her family at www.adzimafh.com.



Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home
253 Elizabeth Street
Derby, CT 06418
203-735-0111
