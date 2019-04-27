Home

Carol E. Shaw Obituary
Shaw, Carol E., Spokane, WA, formerly of Huntingdon Valley and New Hope, April 24, 2019 at 86. Wife of the late Robert S. Shaw (2004). Mother of Victoria E. James (Eugene) of Moreno Valley, CA and Patricia E. Bart (Lenny) of Spokane, WA; a brother, Donald W. Potter and wife of Branford, CT; grandmother of three and great-grandmother of three. Services and interment at the convenience of family. Mem. contributions to: Sisters of the Holy Redeemer for St. Joseph's Manor, 1616 Huntingdon Pike, Meadowbrook, PA 19046 or Samaritan House, 611 Fortune St., Charlotte, NC, Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home, Doylestown. www.reedandsteinbach.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 28, 2019
