Evans, Carol
Carol Evans, age 79 lifelong Seymour resident and wife of the late Carl T. Evans, passed away April 6, 2020 at Griffin Hospital in Derby. She was born March 26, 1941 in New York City, daughter of George and Edith Pollard Hallden. Carol was known for her blue eyes, smile and sense of humor throughout her many years at both the L & M Globe Cleaners of Ansonia and later at Ed's Cleaners in Seymour. She graduated from The Waterbury Hospital School of Nursing. She started crafting wall décor and ornaments in the 1970's and sold them throughout the lower Naugatuck Valley for years. She leaves to cherish her memory her children Sheri Evans of Seymour, Wade Evans of Naugatuck and Mark Evans of Oxford, her brother Gerald Hallden, three grandsons, one granddaughter, one great-granddaughter and one great-grandson. She will be buried privately in Pine Grove Cemetery in Ansonia. The Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St., Ansonia has been privileged with arrangements. In In lieu of flowers, donation in her memory may be made to Ansonia Animal Rescue, 2 Elm St., Ansonia, CT. 06401.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 14, 2020