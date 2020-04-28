New Haven Register Obituaries
Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 624-4477
Wednesday, Apr. 29, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
1948 - 2020
Foreman, Carol
Carol Delores "Lois" Foreman, 71, of West Haven, departed this life and entered her new life on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Carol was born on December 25, 1948 in North Carolina to the late Elsie Mae "Doll" Baker and Wallace T. Baker. She was the oldest of seven children. Carol graduated from Wilbur Cross High School in New Haven, CT. She worked at Girls Scouts of CT as a receptionist for many years until she became ill and retired. She loved and worshipped God, and was a member of Greater Mt. Carmel Church, where she served as an evangelist. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, sons, Lorenzo Foreman and Jerome Foreman; grandson, Lorenzo Jerome "LJ" Foreman; sisters, Gloria Parker (Bob), Yvonne White (Thomas), Annette Simmons (Wayne), Lillian Charlene Baker; brothers, Wallace J. Baker and Raymond Baker; goddaughter, Felicia McLaurin-Jaynes; godsister, Sandra Straton; and a host of family and friends. She was predeceased by her husband, William Foreman.
A calling hour will take place Wednesday, April 29, 2020 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 06511. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery, New Haven. To leave a message of comfort for the Foreman family, please visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 29, 2020
