Haggerty, Carol
Carol Haggerty, 75, of East Haven, passed away at Yale New Haven Hospital on Monday, November 16, 2020. She was born in New Haven on October 29, 1945 to the late John and Edna Bradley Haggerty. Carol worked for Eagle Leasing for 21 years as a Sales Associate. She absolutely loved her grandchildren and spending time with them, she enjoyed dining out and most of all enjoyed shopping. She loved to play games (Taboo, Headbands, Catch Phrase) with her family, friends, and her many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. She also cherished her bichon dog Marley and looked forward to seeing him every day after work. She is survived by a son Paul R. Haggerty and a daughter, Lynne (Dominick) Crisci both of East Haven, a brother, Jack Haggerty of Shelton, a sister Maureen Colella of Orange, as well as her grandchildren, Dominick and Jonathan Crisci and a step-granddaugher Melissa Crisci. Carol was sweet and kind to everyone and will be missed by all her family, friends and co-workers.
Funeral will leave the East Haven Memorial Longobardi – Brennan Funeral Home, 425 Main St., East Haven, 203-467-1708, Tuesday morning at 10:30 for a Mass of Christian Burial in the parish of St. Pio of Pietrelcina at St. Vincent dePaul Church at 11 a.m. Burial will be in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Friends may call prior to the mass from 9:00 to 10:30. Please visit Carol's memorial page at easthavenmemorial.com
