Carol Haggerty
1945 - 2020
Haggerty, Carol
Carol Haggerty, 75, of East Haven, passed away at Yale New Haven Hospital on Monday, November 16, 2020. She was born in New Haven on October 29, 1945 to the late John and Edna Bradley Haggerty. Carol worked for Eagle Leasing for 21 years as a Sales Associate. She absolutely loved her grandchildren and spending time with them, she enjoyed dining out and most of all enjoyed shopping. She loved to play games (Taboo, Headbands, Catch Phrase) with her family, friends, and her many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. She also cherished her bichon dog Marley and looked forward to seeing him every day after work. She is survived by a son Paul R. Haggerty and a daughter, Lynne (Dominick) Crisci both of East Haven, a brother, Jack Haggerty of Shelton, a sister Maureen Colella of Orange, as well as her grandchildren, Dominick and Jonathan Crisci and a step-granddaugher Melissa Crisci. Carol was sweet and kind to everyone and will be missed by all her family, friends and co-workers.
Funeral will leave the East Haven Memorial Longobardi – Brennan Funeral Home, 425 Main St., East Haven, 203-467-1708, Tuesday morning at 10:30 for a Mass of Christian Burial in the parish of St. Pio of Pietrelcina at St. Vincent dePaul Church at 11 a.m. Burial will be in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Friends may call prior to the mass from 9:00 to 10:30. Please visit Carol's memorial page at easthavenmemorial.com and sign her guest book.



Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:30 AM
East Haven Memorial Longobardi - Brennan Funeral Home
NOV
24
Funeral
10:30 AM
East Haven Memorial Longobardi - Brennan Funeral Home
NOV
24
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Pio of Pietrelcina at St. Vincent dePaul Church Parish
NOV
24
Burial
All Saints Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
November 21, 2020
So very sad to hear of Carol's passing; sincere sympathies to Jack, Maureen, and all of Carol's family. I have fond memories of our time at St. Peter's and mother Edna making us peanut butter and jelly sandwiches on Cassius Street. Carol was always puzzled as to why Edna didn't cut off the edges of the bread for me the way Carol liked it! I told this memory to Carol a few years ago at the Hill Reunion and we had such a laugh! Carol, you will be missed....
Carolyn Hunihan
Classmate
November 21, 2020
We will all miss you dearly, You raised a beautiful woman that I am blessed to call my dear friend
Deb Colandrea
Friend
