So very sad to hear of Carol's passing; sincere sympathies to Jack, Maureen, and all of Carol's family. I have fond memories of our time at St. Peter's and mother Edna making us peanut butter and jelly sandwiches on Cassius Street. Carol was always puzzled as to why Edna didn't cut off the edges of the bread for me the way Carol liked it! I told this memory to Carol a few years ago at the Hill Reunion and we had such a laugh! Carol, you will be missed....



Carolyn Hunihan

Classmate