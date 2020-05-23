Johnson, Carol
Carol Casagrande Johnson, age 81, of Bethany, the beloved wife of 57 years to the late William Johnson, entered into eternal rest peacefully on Friday, May 22, 2020. She was born in Derby on November 29, 1938, beloved daughter of the late Dr. John and Isabelle Goehl Casagrande. Carol was a 53 year resident of Bethany and a graduate of St. Mary's High School in New Haven and Colby-Sawyer College of New Hampshire. She worked in the Corporate Technology Department of Laticrete International of Bethany for many years. Carol's life was devoted to her family and many friends. She often traveled to see her children in their sporting events, always arriving early and leaving late. Carol will be sadly missed but will remain forever in our hearts.
Her family includes her loving daughter Karen Marrone and her husband Al, her four caring sons Bill Johnson and his wife Eileen, Scott Johnson and his wife Elena, John Johnson and Craig Johnson, twelve cherished grandchildren Al Marrone and his wife Leah McIntosh, Jamie Marrone her husband Chris Gogan-Tilstone, Billy Marrone, Michael Marrone, Ashley Bernath and her husband Ryan, Bill Johnson, Brittany Johnson, Andy Johnson and his wife Serenity, Michael Johnson, Owen Johnson, Alexa Johnson and Ryan Johnson, beloved great-grandchild Lyla Ann Gogan-Tilstone, her dear brother Jim Casagrande and many loving nieces and nephews. Carol was predeceased by her brothers Tom Casagrande and Jack Casagrande.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, a private interment will be held at the family plot at St. Augustine Cemetery in Seymour with Father Christopher Ford of Our Lady of the Assumption Church officiating. A Memorial Mass will be Celebrated for Carol at Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Woodbridge at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Carol's memory may be made to the William H. Johnson Scholarship Fund for Amity High School or the Connecticut Special Olympics, both through the funeral home.
The Miller-Ward Funeral Home of Seymour is compassionately caring for the family.
To light a virtual candle or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.millerwardfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 23, 2020.