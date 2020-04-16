|
Konowitz, Carol
Carol Konowitz, 77, most recently of Rockleigh, NJ, passed away April 14, 2020, due to COVID-19. She was born to the late Harold and Mae Perlin in 1943, in New Haven, Connecticut. Carol graduated from James Hillhouse High School in 1961, and attended the University of Connecticut. She is survived by her daughter Susan and son-in-law Rolf Klein, of Wanaque, NJ, daughter Amy Konowitz, of Milford, CT, their father, Edward Konowitz, of Cheshire, CT, and her grandchildren Jacob and Danny Klein. She is also survived by her twin sister, Nancy Lerner, and her husband, Joel, of Bluffton, SC, and nephews Jamie and David Lerner. She is predeceased by her brother, Frank Perlin.
Carol raised her daughters in Orange, CT, where she lived for many years. She worked in retail and as a medical and tax secretary. She had a flair for fashion, loved to cook gourmet meals for family and friends, and enjoyed looking for unusual finds at craft fairs. She spent as much time as possible at the beaches along Connecticut's Long Island Sound. After living briefly in Florida, she moved to New Jersey in 2015, to be closer to family. She spent her final days under the loving care of the staff at the Jewish Home at Rockleigh.
Her memory will be honored during virtual services conducted by Barnert Temple of Franklin Lakes, NJ. Donations in her name may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. Arrangements by Louis Suburban Chapel, Fair Lawn, NJ.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 17, 2020