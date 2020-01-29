|
Corsini, Carol L.
Carol L. Corsini, age 88, of West Haven passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at Masonic Home in Wallingford on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Vincent J. Corsini. She was born in East Lyme on February 28, 1931 to the late Anthony and Lucy (Dest) Carolla. Carol worked for many years as an Aide in the West Haven Public School system and was a long time parishioner of St. Lawrence Church. She was a devoted mother and grandmother and will be sadly missed. She is survived by her daughter Michele (John) Norman of West Haven and her son Anthony (Cheryl) Corsini of Middletown and four grandchildren, Taylor, Samantha, Madison and Devan. She was predeceased by two brothers, Frank & Arthur Paglucia and one sister Rosemary Corey. Services will be private and handled by Keenan Funeral Home, 238 Elm Street, West Haven. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Masonicare, 22 Masonic Avenue, Wallingford, CT 06492. To leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 31, 2020