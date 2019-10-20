|
Ljostad, Carol
Carol Lee Ljostad, passed sway on October 19, 2019. Born April 22, 1933 in Silver Beach, NY to Lester and Florence Downing. Carol graduated Bellows High School and went on to marry the love of her life, the late Edwin Ljostad on September 15, 1951. They lived in City Island, NY, where they belonged to the City Island Yacht Club. They went on to have three children, Gary Ljostad of Hampton Bays, NY, Laurie Ljostad (Joe) of New Haven, CT, and Jan (Paul) Childs of North Haven, CT. In 1965, Carol and Ed moved to Madison, CT, where they enjoyed their summers at East Wharf Beach. Carol and Ed were proud residents of Madison and were longtime members of the Winter Club where they had many friends and lots of great memories. Carol and Ed enjoyed traveling, but they were happiest at home with friends and family. Carol would spend many summer days walking to the beach and sitting in her favorite spot doing her crossword puzzles. Carol leaves behind five grandchildren: Winter Marshall, Kyli (Ryan) Jones, Cory (Megan) Brulotte, Abby Brulotte (John), and Billy (Michelle) Lavino. She also leaves behind four great-grandchildren: Jocelyn Camacho, AJ Jones, Nate Jones, and Banyan Lavino, sister Linda Knopf (Oliver Wilson), brother-in-law Alan (Lynn) Blake, nephew Peter (Mary) Knopf, and niece Lynn Middleton. She was predeceased by her husband Ed, sister Barbara Blake, niece Leslie Knopf and brother-in-law and sister in-law Rodney and Betty Ljostad. Carol will be remembered as always making everyone laugh, being the life of the party, and never being afraid to say what's on her mind! Thank you to Yale New Haven Hospital, Swan Funeral Home, and a special thank you to the Guilford House staff and amazing caregivers, as well was the Guilford Hospice for all of their guidance.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, October 26th from 12 p.m.-2 p.m. at Swan Funeral Home, 825 Boston Post Rd., Madison.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 21, 2019