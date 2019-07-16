|
|
Northrop, Carol M.
Mrs. Carol M. (Campanaro) Northrop, age 81, wife of the late Kneilland Northrop, Sr., passed away on July 13, 2019.
Carol was born on Feb. 16, 1938 in Waterbury, daughter of the late Ralph and Angelina (Cofrancesco) Campanaro.
Carol is survived by her son Kneil Northrop, Jr., his wife Sarah and her two grandchildren Mia and Quinn Northrop; all of Hamden. She also leaves her sister Estee Lacilla and her husband Dennis of Southbury.
Her funeral will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Maiorano Funeral Home, 95 Willow St., Waterbury, CT to St. Pius X Church, 525 Woodtick Rd., Wolcott for a Mass at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Wednesday evening from 4:00-7:00 p.m. For full obituary, please see www.maioranofuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on July 17, 2019