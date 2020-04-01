New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Washington Memorial Funeral Home
4 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473
(203) 239-6000
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Quale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Quale


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Quale Obituary
Quale, Carol
Carol Rulfs Quale, 86, of North Haven, CT, died peacefully on Monday, March 30, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. She was the beloved wife of 62 years to "Ted" (Theodore) Quale. Carol was born in Valhalla, NY. They eventually moved to North Haven, CT, where they raised their family. In addition to her husband Ted, Carol is survived by her son Chris and his wife Ruth of Higganum, CT, her son Bob and his wife Tracy of Chester, CT, her daughter Sarah Morgan and her husband Tim, of Hamden, CT, and her four grandchildren, Dakota and Vanessa Morgan, and Maaren and MaiLi Quale. In addition, she is survived by her loving brother Bob Rulfs, of Peru, NY, and her nieces, nephews and dear friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date to be determined by the family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions can be sent in Carol's name to . You may go to stjude.org or call (800) 478-5833. The Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Ave., North Haven has been entrusted with arrangements.
www.washingtonmemorialfh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Washington Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -