Quale, Carol
Carol Rulfs Quale, 86, of North Haven, CT, died peacefully on Monday, March 30, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. She was the beloved wife of 62 years to "Ted" (Theodore) Quale. Carol was born in Valhalla, NY. They eventually moved to North Haven, CT, where they raised their family. In addition to her husband Ted, Carol is survived by her son Chris and his wife Ruth of Higganum, CT, her son Bob and his wife Tracy of Chester, CT, her daughter Sarah Morgan and her husband Tim, of Hamden, CT, and her four grandchildren, Dakota and Vanessa Morgan, and Maaren and MaiLi Quale. In addition, she is survived by her loving brother Bob Rulfs, of Peru, NY, and her nieces, nephews and dear friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date to be determined by the family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions can be sent in Carol's name to . You may go to stjude.org or call (800) 478-5833. The Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Ave., North Haven has been entrusted with arrangements.
