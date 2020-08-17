Hanau, Carol Rossner

Carol Rossner Hanau of Madison, CT and Sanibel Island, FL passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, basked in love. Her beloved husband, Kenneth John Hanau, Jr., predeceased her by twenty years. They were married for 51 years. Carol was born on January 9, 1929 in Allendale, NJ, and was the daughter of the late Michael Clinton Rossner and Elsa Schmidt Rossner. No one had a greater love for life than our mother. She adored the adventure. Whether she was dancing the night away with friends at the Madison Beach Club, traveling the world with her devoted husband, or gathering with dear friends from Ridgewood, Madison, and Sanibel, everything was done with pure joy and passion. Her star burned bright and fully, with a long, sparkling tail. Carol was utterly original and authentic. We have never known anyone as resilient, with the depth of capacity for unconditional love and forgiveness, as our mother. She was a true matriarch and "Auntie Mame" to countless people, drawing people in with genuine curiosity, dignity, and care. One of Carol's greatest strengths was her capacity to really listen and offer wise counsel. Her generosity of spirit was extended to not only family & friends, but to anyone in need. Living on the water was a balm for her soul. Whether she was sea glassing in Madison, shelling in Sanibel, or watching sunsets with her husband, the beach was one of her greatest joys. Above all else, Carol's family was the most important thing in her world. She was never happier than when we gathered. Mom loved family dinners, cook-outs on the beach, game nights, Christmas, children's sporting events, vacations, and birthday parties, any reason to bring the clan together. No one could have been a fiercer supporter of her family. That spirit and love continues to live on through us, her children and grandchildren. Carol is survived by three daughters, a son, a son-in-law, and a daughter-in-law: Holly Hanau Koncz and David Koncz of Madison, CT, Jill Hanau of South Norwalk, CT, Lori Hanau of Keene, NH, and Kenneth J. Hanau III and Ranson Hanau of Bronxville, NY. Carol had ten grandchildren: David Koncz, Matthew Koncz, and his spouse Elizabeth J. Koncz, Adam Koncz, Reed Newton and his spouse Moriah Tullier, Ritchard Swain, Alex and Robby Minicucci, Lindsay, Hollin, and Jack Hanau. She also had two great grandsons: Charlie and Graham Koncz. Carol was predeceased by her siblings - Michael and Paul Rossner, and Viola Fookes. A private family funeral was held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 with plans for a memorial service and celebration of her life next summer, 2021. Donations in honor of Carol can be made to: The Women & Family Life Center, 96 Fair St. Guilford, CT 06437 Or to: Monadnock Mindfulness Practice Center, 103 Roxbury St, Suite 301, Keene, NH 03431



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store