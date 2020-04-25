|
|
Schumacher, Carol
Carol Allen Schumacher passed away at the age of 93 on April 8, 2020 at home in Cromwell, CT. Carol was the beloved wife of the late Paul Schumacher who died in 1994. She was the devoted mother of Barbara Cota (Chuck) and Cathy Brenner. She created special memories for her grandchildren: Brian Cota, Kevin Cota (Julie), Chas Cota, Jennifer Drummond (Mark), Kelly Hennessey (Matt), Tina Cusmano (Carmen), Bud Harris (Susan) and her eight great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her daughter Peggy Harris and her husband Larry; son Donald Schumacher; and brother Charles E. Allen and his wife Eileen of New Jersey.
Carol was born in Bronx, New York on March 22,1927. Carol worked as an LPN in New York before moving to Bethany, CT in 1960 with her husband and children. For the next twenty-seven years Carol worked alongside her husband at Schumacher Orthopedic in Woodbridge, CT until her retirement 1987.
Schumacher Orthopedic was a family medical business that provided orthopedic appliances and prosthetics to patients from all over the world. Clients who benefitted from her kind and compassionate care had disabilities of all kinds and came from all walks of life, from infants to seniors.
Carol loved spending time with her family and friends in Bethany, Guilford, Rhode Island, and Florida. She traveled the world with her husband Paul and family. Many of her foreign travels involved visiting patients who she considered to be part of her family. Carol will be remembered for her beautiful paintings, her beautiful gardens, her love for shopping, and listening to Frank Sinatra.
A Christian memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers donations in Carol's name may be made to the Connecticut Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd, Suite #4B, Southington, Connecticut 06489.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 26, 2020