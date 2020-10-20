1/1
Carole Edith (Grossman) Volman
VOLMAN, Carole Edith (Grossman)
80, of Weston, MA, formerly of West Hartford and East Haven, CT entered eternal rest on October 20, 2020. Born in Chelsea, the daughter of the late Bella and Harry Grossman and the sister of the late Eileen Grossman. Carole was educated at University of Massachusetts at Amherst with a BA is Sociology. She owned and operated, Business Telemarketing Strategies, LLC in CT for 25 years. She is survived by her beloved husband Stephen Volman; her devoted 2 sons Josef and his wife Dana Volman and David and his wife Melissa Volman; and her loving grandchildren, Justin, Adam, Skylar, and Dylan. Carole had a zest for life and her glass was always full and loved time with her family. She touched the lives of all that she met. She loved her Jewish identify and faith and living a Jewish life. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, services are private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Smilow Cancer Hospital where she volunteered in the children's cancer ward comforting children and their families. For online condolences go to:
www.goldmanfc.com

Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 20, 2020.
