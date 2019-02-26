New Haven Register Obituaries
Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home
253 Elizabeth Street
Derby, CT 06418
203-735-0111
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Michael Church
75 Derby Ave.
Derby, CT
Carole Murzin, age 77, of Ansonia entered into rest on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at Hospital of Saint Raphael. She was born in Derby on March 13, 1941, daughter of the late Albert and Lottie (Matejek) Murzin. She is the sister-in-law of Barbara Murzin and also leave several cousins. Carole was predeceased by her brother Robert L. Murzin. The family would like to thank the caregivers and staff at Orange Health Care Center for their care and support. On Thursday, friends are invited to her Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 p.m. at St. Michael Church, 75 Derby Ave., Derby. Her burial will follow at St. Michael Cemetery. The Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St., Derby is entrusted with her arrangements.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 26, 2019
