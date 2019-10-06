|
|
Criscuolo, Caroline
Caroline (Russo) Criscuolo, 96, peacefully entered into eternal rest on October 4, 2019, at Shady Knoll Health Care in Seymour. She was the beloved husband of the late Peter J. Criscuolo Jr. Mrs. Criscuolo was born in Ansonia on January 25, 1923, daughter of the late Louis and Imaculata Sapiente Russo. A resident of Seymour for many years, she was employed at the former B.F. Goodrich in Shelton and later at Teledyne in Ansonia. Caroline was known for her lasagna and meatballs and enjoyed baking cookies and doing crossword puzzles. She leaves to cherish her memory, a loving son, Robert L. Criscuolo and his wife Susan of Naugatuck, two caring sisters, Antoinette Shpak and Nancy Russo of Ansonia, cherished granddaughter, Amanda Moccia and her husband Michael of Milford and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Anthony Russo and sisters, Josephine Fitzpatrick and Rose Hennessey. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday October 9, 2019, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the chapel of the SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia. On Thursday, her funeral will begin at 9:15 am from the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Church of the Good Shepherd St. Nicholas Parish, 135 Mountain Road in Seymour. Interment will immediately follow in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery in Derby. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Seymour Pink, PO Box 333, Seymour, CT 06483 or at www.seymourpink.com. For more info, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 7, 2019