Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Caroline Sparano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Caroline H. Sparano

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Caroline H. Sparano Obituary
Sparano, Caroline H.
Caroline Heller Sparano, of North Branford, passed away on December 17, 2019 after a long illness. She was the wife of Daniel P. Sparano, Sr. Born in Waterbury on February 22, 1957, she was a daughter of the late James and Priscilla Jorden Heller. Caroline attended Salve Regina University and graduated from the University of Maryland with a bachelor's degree in military history. Besides her husband, Caroline leaves her beloved stepchildren Daniel P. Sparano, Jr. (Catherine Cannizzaro) and Jennifer L. Sparano; brothers Chris and Greg Heller, several nieces, nephews and her beloved golden retriever Julius. Caroline was greatly artistic and a lover of dogs, having mothered ten over her lifetime. She enjoyed vacationing in Newport and was an avid fan of all Boston sports teams especially the Red Sox.
Visitation will take place on Saturday December 28 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home. A prayer service will begin at 11 o'clock. To leave an online message for the family, please visit our website,
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Caroline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -