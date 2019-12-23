|
|
Sparano, Caroline H.
Caroline Heller Sparano, of North Branford, passed away on December 17, 2019 after a long illness. She was the wife of Daniel P. Sparano, Sr. Born in Waterbury on February 22, 1957, she was a daughter of the late James and Priscilla Jorden Heller. Caroline attended Salve Regina University and graduated from the University of Maryland with a bachelor's degree in military history. Besides her husband, Caroline leaves her beloved stepchildren Daniel P. Sparano, Jr. (Catherine Cannizzaro) and Jennifer L. Sparano; brothers Chris and Greg Heller, several nieces, nephews and her beloved golden retriever Julius. Caroline was greatly artistic and a lover of dogs, having mothered ten over her lifetime. She enjoyed vacationing in Newport and was an avid fan of all Boston sports teams especially the Red Sox.
Visitation will take place on Saturday December 28 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home. A prayer service will begin at 11 o'clock. To leave an online message for the family, please visit our website,
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 26, 2019