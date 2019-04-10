Kranyak, Caroline M. (Jansen)

Caroline M. (Jensen) Kranyak, 92, of Hartford Turnpike, North Haven, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 8, 2019 at the Masonicare Health Center, Wallingford. She was the beloved wife of the late Alex Kranyak. Caroline was born in North Haven on March 29, 1927 and was the daughter of the late Morten and Ida C. Peterson Jensen. She had worked for the SNET Company for many years. Caroline was a member of the Eastern Star, was involved with the Blood Bank, Board of Canvisers and a member of the North Haven Grange. She leaves behind two nephews William and Henry Jensen along with many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Henry P. Jensen.

A funeral service will be conducted in the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue on Friday morning at 11:30. Interment will follow in the North Haven Center Cemetery. There will be no visiting hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Masonic Charity Foundation, 35 N. Industrial Plains Parkway, Wallingford, CT 06492. www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 11, 2019