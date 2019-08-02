New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 624-4477
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Immanuel Missionary Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Immanuel Missionary Baptist Church
1324 Chapel St.
New Haven, CT
Carolyn Ann Williams-Mabery


1964 - 2019
Carolyn Ann Williams-Mabery Obituary
Williams-Mabery, Carolyn Ann
Carolyn Ann Williams-Mabery, 55, of New Haven, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019. She was born in New Haven on April 9, 1964 to Jonnie M. Lewis Thorpe and the late Walter Curtis Williams. Carolyn was an avid participant in her community, known for her leadership as a board member of TEAM in Derby and President of the Ansonia Housing Development Team. She invested in the education of children as a tutor for children in the Ansonia area. She was known for sharing her gifted voice to sing the praises of God in multiple church choirs and celebrations of matrimony as a wedding singer in her community. Carolyn leaves to cherish her memory son, Curtis Akeem Mabery, Sr.; daughters, Sarah Joné Williams-Mabery and Corine Ashante Marie Williams-Mabery; sisters, Rev. Angela Reynolds (Tony) and Theresa Diane Ervin; and grandson, Curtis Akeem Mabery, Jr. She was predeceased by her son, Walter C. Williams-Mabery.
A Celebration of life will take place Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Immanuel Missionary Baptist Church, 1324 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 06511. Friends may call Thursday at the church from 10:00 -11:00 AM. Interment will be at Beaverdale Memorial Park, New Haven. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Mabery family, please visit,
www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 4, 2019
