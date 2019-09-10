|
|
Link, Carolyn Carter
Carolyn Carter ("CC") Link of East Haven, Connecticut died on August 21, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital due to complications from pulmonary edema. She was 65, born on November 15, 1953. The daughter of Robert and Gladys Link, CC grew up in Pelham, N.Y.
During younger years, CC sang in chorus, and enjoyed time with family and friends at Shenorock Shore Club and vacations at Point of Woods and on Cape Cod. For many years, CC engaged with Pelham Players, Pelham Children's Theater, and multiple other community theaters in Westchester County, NY doing props, costumes, and overall producing. After attending Mercy College and Fisher College in Boston, she worked at Doubleday Publishing in Manhattan. During the 1970s and early 1980s, Carolyn worked for Union Carbide in Danbury, CT. After going to school to learn the complexities of medical billing, she pursued a career in that field for the rest of her working life. When her parents' health declined, she put this experience to good use managing their medical care, and later her own. Carolyn worked hard to stay positive as she faced disabling health challenges, choosing to focus on what she could still do.
Carolyn served as president of the board of her condo association. She is lovingly remembered by classmates as "the glue that held the Pelham Memorial High School class of 1972 together", having organized countless class reunions over the years. CC was a loyal friend who was always there when you needed her. She loved her cats, watching deer in her back yard, gardening, cooking, and puzzles. She was a redhead with an infectious laugh.
Carolyn is survived by her beloved cats Cookie and Oliver, brother Charles C. Link, sister Gratia Link Cerreta, brother-in-law Tony Cerreta, their children Christopher, Devon and Michael, her partner Dick Beedle and his daughter Victoria, Mary Link and many other cousins, and a wealth of lifelong friends.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 at 2:00 at First Congregational Church of Old Lyme, 2 Ferry Rd., Old Lyme, CT. Donations in her honor may be made to a no-kill cat shelter such as Greater New Haven Cat Project, Animal Haven in North Haven, or the cause of your choice. For directions and online memorial see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 11, 2019