New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Swan Funeral Home
80 East Main Street
Clinton, CT 06413
(860) 669-2903
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Hull
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Hull

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carolyn Hull Obituary
Hull, Carolyn
Carolyn Evarts Hull, age 85, of Clinton, died June 12, 2019. Daughter of the late Howard and Alice Rogers Evarts. She was born in Clinton August 16, 1933 and lived here all her life. She was a former MACO Officer and a dispatcher at the Clinton Communication Center until retirement 1993. She is survived by two sons David Hull of Deep River, Jeffrey Hull of Lake Worth, FL., three daughters Peggie Sypher of Deep River, Diane Foss of Taylor, Texas, and Shelley Braza of Westbrook. Predeceased by a brother Roger Evarts, one sister Lois Griswold, and one half sister Eleanor Liebert, also predeceased by a loyal companion H. Frank Breiling. Also survived by 8 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren.
Friends may call Swan Funeral Home, 80 East Main St., Clinton Monday from 4-6pm. Services entrusted to Carl Swan of Hamden Memorial Funeral Home,1300 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden. A later burial will take place at Indian River Cemetery in Clinton. Condolences may be expressed at hamdenmemorialfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Swan Funeral Home
Download Now