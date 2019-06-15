|
|
Hull, Carolyn
Carolyn Evarts Hull, age 85, of Clinton, died June 12, 2019. Daughter of the late Howard and Alice Rogers Evarts. She was born in Clinton August 16, 1933 and lived here all her life. She was a former MACO Officer and a dispatcher at the Clinton Communication Center until retirement 1993. She is survived by two sons David Hull of Deep River, Jeffrey Hull of Lake Worth, FL., three daughters Peggie Sypher of Deep River, Diane Foss of Taylor, Texas, and Shelley Braza of Westbrook. Predeceased by a brother Roger Evarts, one sister Lois Griswold, and one half sister Eleanor Liebert, also predeceased by a loyal companion H. Frank Breiling. Also survived by 8 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren.
Friends may call Swan Funeral Home, 80 East Main St., Clinton Monday from 4-6pm. Services entrusted to Carl Swan of Hamden Memorial Funeral Home,1300 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden. A later burial will take place at Indian River Cemetery in Clinton. Condolences may be expressed at hamdenmemorialfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on June 16, 2019