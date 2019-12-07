New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
9:30 AM
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Frances Cabrini Church
57 Pond Hill Road
North Haven, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Fuchs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn M. Fuchs


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn M. Fuchs Obituary
FUCHS, CAROLYN M.
Carolyn M. Simrany Fuchs, 73, of Middletown, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital with her family by her side. She was born in Yonkers, New York on August 30, 1946 and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Helene Lamberto Simrany. Carolyn was a graduate of Quinnipiac University, where she met her future husband, the late William Fuchs. Her career as a medical technologist at Yale New Haven Hospital/St. Raphael's Campus spanned over 40 years. She was an avid reader, loved gardening, traveling, and painting. Carolyn's greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren whom she loved unconditionally. Mother of Jeffrey (Kathy) Fuchs and David Fuchs. Grandmother of Sarah, Megan, Gillian, Alyssa and William Fuchs. Sister of Joseph (Carole) Simrany.
The visiting hours will be Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Saint Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Frances Cabrini Church, 57 Pond Hill Road, North Haven on Tuesday morning at 10:00. Entombment will follow in the All Saints Mausoleum. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -