FUCHS, CAROLYN M.
Carolyn M. Simrany Fuchs, 73, of Middletown, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital with her family by her side. She was born in Yonkers, New York on August 30, 1946 and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Helene Lamberto Simrany. Carolyn was a graduate of Quinnipiac University, where she met her future husband, the late William Fuchs. Her career as a medical technologist at Yale New Haven Hospital/St. Raphael's Campus spanned over 40 years. She was an avid reader, loved gardening, traveling, and painting. Carolyn's greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren whom she loved unconditionally. Mother of Jeffrey (Kathy) Fuchs and David Fuchs. Grandmother of Sarah, Megan, Gillian, Alyssa and William Fuchs. Sister of Joseph (Carole) Simrany.
The visiting hours will be Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Saint Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Frances Cabrini Church, 57 Pond Hill Road, North Haven on Tuesday morning at 10:00. Entombment will follow in the All Saints Mausoleum. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 8, 2019