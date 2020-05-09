Carolyn M. Lee
1939 - 2020
Lee, Carolyn M.
Carolyn (Mulqueen) Lee, 81, formerly of East Haven, passed away into eternal rest on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the Mary Wade Home. Carolyn was born January 26, 1939, in New Haven to Stephen and Nora Mulqueen. She was the beloved wife of the late James Henry Lee III. She is survived by her children Carolyn (Robert) Jackson of East Haven, CT, Mary-Margaret (Arthur) Inglese of North Haven, CT, James Henry Lee IV of Washington, DC, and Megan Lee of East Haven, and grandchildren, Anne-Marie and Sarah Inglese.
Carol worked at Blue Cross Blue Shield before leaving to raise her children in the City Point neighborhood of New Haven. Carol returned to work in the 1980's as a Camp Counselor for the East Haven Recreation Summer Program and later provided childcare for her grandchildren. Summers were spent at the cottage in Mansfield Grove, East Haven with lifelong friends and family.
Funeral services will be private. The family is being compassionately cared for by The W.S. Memorial Clancy Funeral Home, 244 N. Main St., Branford, CT. Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: The Masonicare Annual Appeal, c/o The Masonicare Charity Foundation of Connecticut, PO Box 70, Wallingford, CT 06492. For online memorial and guestbook, see www.wsclancy.com.

Published in The New Haven Register on May 9, 2020.
