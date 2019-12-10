|
Mulvey, Carolyn
Born on February 6, 1946, it is with great sadness that the family of Carolyn Nourse Mulvey announces her passing on December 8, 2019. Despite her battle with cancer for the last 2 1/2 years, Carolyn always had a smile for everyone, a contagious laugh, and optimistic spirit. She coped with her illness with grace and courage and could always be counted on for her kindness and generosity.
Carolyn was predeceased by her father David Nourse. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband, William Mulvey, and her mother, Margaret Nourse. Carolyn will be forever cherished by her sister, Janice O'Brien, and her brother, David Nourse. She leaves behind her sisters-in-law, Karen Nourse and Sheila Mulvey. Her nephew, David Nourse, and nieces, Carolyn O'Brien, Helen Nourse, and Constance O'Brien will miss her greatly.
Nicknamed as "Junior Mom," Carolyn was a devoted wife, giving sister and doting aunt. She was a frequent patron to several museums in the area. Carolyn had an appreciation for Native American Art, Victorian Antiques, all things purple, Christmas, reading, and dragonflies. Carolyn was known for her eclectic style which was representative of her spirit— funky, beautiful, and unique. The last several years she was a member of Lamda Master Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi. She enjoyed not only the friendships but in addition, the social service projects that the group sponsored.
Memorial Donations may be sent to Connecticut Hospice Home Care: 100 Double Beach Rd, Branford, CT., 06405
Published in The New Haven Register from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019