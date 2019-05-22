Palmer, Carolyn

Carolyn Palmer, a 75 year old Shelton resident and wife of the late Donald Palmer, entered into eternal rest at home surrounded by her loving family May 20. She was born April 1, 1944 in Derby, daughter of the late Joseph and Theodora Kocaba Bartolotta . A graduate of Ansonia High School and Southern CT State University, Carolyn worked as a secretary for Sunnyside School in Shelton. Among those left to mourn her passing are her two sons Donald Palmer Jr. (Laura) of Ansonia and Christopher Palmer of Windsor, daughter Kimberly McDermott (Dave) of Ansonia, brother Robert Bartolotta Sr. of TN., sister-in-law Shirley Green of Wallingford, 5 grandchildren Joseph, Patrick & Brenden Palmer, and Sean & Riley McDermott and several nieces & nephews.

Friends may call on Friday, May 24 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at The Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St. Ansonia. (www.jenkinskingfh.com)

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, 9:00 a.m. at Holy Rosary Church in Ansonia. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery. Donations in her memory may be made to The P.T.A. at Sunnyside school., 418 River Rd., Shelton. Published in The New Haven Register on May 23, 2019