Hammie, Carolyn Romain

On Sunday, November 8, 2020, Carolyn Romain Hammie, loving daughter, sister, wife, and mother, passed away at the age of 76.

Carolyn was born on September 1, 1944 in Hartsville, SC to Jake Mumford and Flore Blakeney-Jett, and was raised by grandparents Charles and Arra Jefferson Blakeney. She graduated from Butler High School in 1962, moved north, and dedicated 30 years of service to AT&T in Derby, CT. On May 1, 1976, she married Ervin "Earl" Hammie, Jr. On November 23, 1981, they welcomed son Patrick Earl. In 1991, she retired and moved home to Hartsville with her husband and son. From 2014 to 2020, she lived in Champaign, IL near her son and his wife, Jessica.

Carolyn loved using her voice to connect people across the globe as a telephone operator, and to their faith on Jerusalem Baptist Church's choir. She'd spend hours on the telephone sharing stories with family and friends, keeping up with the lives of loved ones near and far. She enjoyed gatherings fueled by soul music, car trips across the country, and reclining at home watching comedies on TV. She was known for her bright smile, fashionable accessories, and her selfless support of the ones she loved.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her sister, Moncella Jett, her husband Ervin, her mother, Flore, and her partner Clarence McPhail. She is survived by her son, Patrick; her sisters, Bernadine Charles and Deborah Jett-Mills; her brother, Roderick Jett; Ervin's children, Rhonda Williams, Earl Hammie, and Aaron Hammie; several cousins, nephews, nieces, and grandnephews and nieces.

A virtual memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 5th, on Zoom at 11 a.m. EDT. Email crhammie@gmail.com for memorial link. Donate to Know Your Rights Camp to support a COVID-19 Relief Fund that advances the liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store