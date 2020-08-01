1/1
Carolyn Stapleton
1942 - 2020
Stapleton, Carolyn
Carolyn Crawshaw Stapleton died on July 23, 2020, at Connecticut Hospice, after a long battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband, Robert A. Smith, of Guilford; her two daughters Candy McKay of South Windsor, and Lucy Stapleton of Palo Alto, CA; and her five grandchildren: Natalie Krebs, Benjamin Krebs, Calvin Crady, Clinton Crady, and Magnolia Crady. She also leaves behind an extended family in England, Madison, and Florida. Carolyn was born during WWII in Manchester, England, and she immigrated to Connecticut in 1969. She raised her daughters in Guilford and had a successful career at the CT Department of Labor, helping to place at-risk youth into employment opportunities through Job Corps. She also taught yoga, and loved to swim, play bocce, and hula dance. She spent her winters in Boynton Beach, FL, with a community of friends. In her last years, she fulfilled her wishes to travel and spend time with her grandchildren. Outdoor services at St. Agnes Cemetery will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., under the direction of the W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home in Branford. For directions and online memorial, see www.wsclancy.com.

Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Graveside service
02:00 PM
St. Agnes Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
203-488-3414
