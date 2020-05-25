Reed, Carrie M. Howard
Carrie M. Howard Reed, 88, of Hamden, CT, entered into eternal rest on May 15, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital. She was born on February 4, 1932 in Gable, SC to the late Eugene F. and Sallie M. Howard. She was the proud mother of Clashise (Dorothea) Howard, Willia M. Truehart, Gary, Cynthia and Carolyn Reed. She is also survived by sixteen grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; a special nephew/son, Francis Howard; three sisters, Edith Burgess, Minnie Collins and Elizabeth Howard; a brother, Vernal (Helen) Howard; four sisters-in-law; and many other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her husband, Abraham B. Reed; and siblings, Eugene Jr., Virginia Bartley, Reverends Timothy and Clarence Howard, Willis, Ernest and Norween Howard.
A Graveside service will be held Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Beaverdale Memorial Park at 90 Pine Rock Avenue, New Haven, CT with Reverend G. Wesley Dullivan officiating. Online guestbook available at curvinkcouncil.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 25, 2020.