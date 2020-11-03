1/1
Carroll A. Caffrey
Caffrey, Carroll A.
Carroll A. Caffrey, 94 years old. Formerly of Durham, CT passed peacefully on October 29th after a long meaningful life. Survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Jean Hart Caffrey, son Tony Caffrey, daughter Kayci Jandreau, both of Connecticut. Grandchildren Kallee Jae Jandreau, Alyssa Caffrey Hazleton (Jamie), Brendan Caffrey and great-grandchild Emery Hazleton. He was predeceased by his parents, and siblings George Caffrey (Josephine), Robert Caffrey, Lois Caffrey and son-in-law Terry Jandreau. Carroll served during World War II aboard the Battleship New Jersey in the Pacific, graduated from UConn, and was employed by Northeast Utilities for 36 years. He worked his way up to the VP of Human Resources. In retirement he founded ABC Consulting. He taught macroeconomics at CCSU. "Caff" loved to travel with his family and hosted poolside barbecues at his home.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, November 6th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Church of St. John Bosco Parish in Branford. A celebration of his life will be held in May of 2021. Please see his online memorial at www.wsclancy.com.

Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Mary Church of St. John Bosco Parish
