Challenger, Carroll "CC"
Carroll "CC" Challenger, 81, of Wesley Chapel, FL, entered his eternal rest on October 6, 2019. Carroll was born in New Haven, on April 23, 1938, the son of the late John Henry Challenger and Virginia Harrison Challenger. Prior to retiring, he was employed at St. Johnsbury Trucking Co. Carroll leaves to cherish his loving memories, a daughter, Joy Challenger Slaughter (Brian); sisters, Beverly Challenger and Sandra Coleman; brothers, Ronald, Donald and Henry Lewis (Joeneicy); a beloved niece, Maisha Challenger; and a host of other nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Mr. Challenger's life and legacy will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. at Curvin K. Council Funeral Home, 128 Dwight St., New Haven. Viewing will be held from 8:00-9:00 a.m. Burial will be in Beaverdale Memorial Park. Online guestbook available at curvinkcouncil.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 10, 2019