Floyd-Cross, Cassandra
Cassandra Floyd-Cross, 52, of Hamden, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019. She was born in Memphis, TN to Vera Beasley Floyd and the late Charles Floyd on July 6, 1966. She worked as Quality Assurance Manager with Community Action Agency. Cassandra leaves to cherish her memory, loving husband, Darren Cross; brother, Kenneth (Stephannie) Floyd; and a host of relatives and friends.
A celebration of her life will take place Monday, February 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at New Hope Baptist Church, 109 Butler St, New Haven, CT 06511.
Friends may call Monday at the church from 9:00–11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Beaverdale Memorial Park, New Haven. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St, New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Floyd-Cross family, please visit,
www.hkhfunerlaservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 24, 2019