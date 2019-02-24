New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 624-4477
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Hope Baptist Church
109 Butler St
New Haven, CT
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
New Hope Baptist Church
109 Butler St
New Haven, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cassandra Floyd-Cross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cassandra Floyd-Cross


1966 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Cassandra Floyd-Cross Obituary
Floyd-Cross, Cassandra
Cassandra Floyd-Cross, 52, of Hamden, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019. She was born in Memphis, TN to Vera Beasley Floyd and the late Charles Floyd on July 6, 1966. She worked as Quality Assurance Manager with Community Action Agency. Cassandra leaves to cherish her memory, loving husband, Darren Cross; brother, Kenneth (Stephannie) Floyd; and a host of relatives and friends.
A celebration of her life will take place Monday, February 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at New Hope Baptist Church, 109 Butler St, New Haven, CT 06511.
Friends may call Monday at the church from 9:00–11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Beaverdale Memorial Park, New Haven. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St, New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Floyd-Cross family, please visit,
www.hkhfunerlaservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
Download Now