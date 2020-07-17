1/1
Catello E. Maggiore
Maggiore, Catello E.
Catello Edward Maggiore of West Haven passed away peacefully on July 14, 2020. He was the loving husband of Rose Recchia Maggiore. Catello was born in New Haven, son of the late James and Anna Proto Maggiore. He is also survived by his beloved children Mark Edward (Lori) Maggiore of West Haven and Michael Edward (Carolyn) Maggiore of Prospect, his cherished grandchildren Justin, Brendan, Michele and Erica Maggiore and Alyssa (Daniel) Gable. Catello was predeceased by his siblings, Dominick Maggiore and AnnaMarie Marcella. He was a proud and faithful US Army Veteran, serving in the Korean War. Prior to his retirement, he was a supervisor for SNET.
All Funeral Services will be private, in care of West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. To leave on online condolence, please visit our website at
www.westhavenfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
