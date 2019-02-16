New Haven Register Obituaries
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
Catharine O'Brien
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
Catharine O'Brien


O'Brien, Catharine
Catharine (Gallalee) O'Brien, 88, of New Haven, died peacefully on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at The Hospital of St. Raphael.
Catharine was born in Portsmouth, VA, on September 27, 1930, the daughter of Roger M. and Thelma (Stuart) Gallalee. She was a thin, retiring lady with a soft Tidewater accent and a sudden surprising wry wit. She read voraciously and compulsively (a trait which she passed on to her children).
In mid-life Catharine blossomed when she joined Local 34. Her reticence fell away and she became an enthusiastic and articulate union supporter. She went on strike twice and was allegedly arrested sixteen times (accounts differ), and when she finally retired in her seventies, she was active in the Yale University Retirees' Association. Members will recall her taking minutes with her broken wrist in a cast!
She will be missed by her children, William, Teresa, Michael, Kathleen, and Sean; her brother, Roger; and her granddaughter, Leah.
Catharine's family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Wallingford, on Sunday, Feb. 17, from 5 to 6 p.m. A memorial service will be held in April at the First Unitarian Universalist Society of New Haven, where she is sorely missed.
Gifts in her memory may be sent to the Yale University Retirees' Association.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 16, 2019
