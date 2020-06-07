Kane, Catherine (Kay) A.
Catherine (Kay) A. Kane of Ansonia, age 92, passed away Sunday May 31, 2020 at Griffin Hospital. She was the wife of the late Richard E. Kane of Ansonia. Catherine was born in Ansonia January 9, 1928; daughter of the late Patrick and Catherine King Fitzgerald. She was also predeceased by her brother Robert Fitzgerald and sister Mary Ahern. She is survived by a daughter Michelle K. Sala and many nieces and nephews. She was a lifelong resident of Ansonia and a communicant of Holy Rosary Church. Catherine was an avid sports fan of the NY Giants and fan of UConn girls basketball. Her mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on June 12th at 11:00 a.m. in Holy Rosary Church. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements are in care of Bennett Funeral Home, 91 N. Cliff St., Ansonia, CT.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 7, 2020.