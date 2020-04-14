|
Pagliuca, Catherine "Kay" Abbate
Catherine "Kay" Abbate Pagliuca, 93, of Hamden, beloved wife of the late Arthur Pagliuca passed away peacefully on April 13, 2020 in Hamden Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. Loving mother of Beth (Thomas) Kenney of Hamden and Kristen (Lawrence) Signore of Cape Coral, FL. Cherished grandmother of Alison and Thomas (Krista) Kenney Jr. and Alexandra and Lawrence Signore Jr. Daughter of the late Pasquale and Anna Visconti Abbate. Sister of the late Elizabeth Abbate Verdi and Prisco, John, Fred and Pasquale (Pat) Abbate. Also survived by her special niece Linda Carrano and sister-in-law Nancy Abbate and several nieces and nephews. Kay was employed with Southern New England Telephone Company from 1947-1967 when she left to start her family. After raising her family Kay returned to work at Restland Farms in Northford. She was a dedicated wife and mother who found great joy in taking care of her family. She loved to cook for everyone and knew how to make every holiday extra special. Her lasagna was the family favorite. She was an avid reader and always enjoyed a trip to the casino. She was parishioner of St. Therese of North Haven and later of Our lady of Mount Carmel in Hamden A special thanks to her companion David Erba and the amazing Administration and Staff in the Spring Glen Unit of Hamden Health Care who showed constant support, kindness and compassion during this difficult time.
Services and burial are private. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Hamden Health Care, 1270 Sherman Ave., Hamden, CT 06514.
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 19, 2020