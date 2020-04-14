New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porto Funeral Homes
234 Foxon Road
East Haven, CT 06513-2034
(203) 467-3000
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Pagliuca
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Abbate "Kay" Pagliuca

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine Abbate "Kay" Pagliuca Obituary
Pagliuca, Catherine "Kay" Abbate
Catherine "Kay" Abbate Pagliuca, 93, of Hamden, beloved wife of the late Arthur Pagliuca passed away peacefully on April 13, 2020 in Hamden Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. Loving mother of Beth (Thomas) Kenney of Hamden and Kristen (Lawrence) Signore of Cape Coral, FL. Cherished grandmother of Alison and Thomas (Krista) Kenney Jr. and Alexandra and Lawrence Signore Jr. Daughter of the late Pasquale and Anna Visconti Abbate. Sister of the late Elizabeth Abbate Verdi and Prisco, John, Fred and Pasquale (Pat) Abbate. Also survived by her special niece Linda Carrano and sister-in-law Nancy Abbate and several nieces and nephews. Kay was employed with Southern New England Telephone Company from 1947-1967 when she left to start her family. After raising her family Kay returned to work at Restland Farms in Northford. She was a dedicated wife and mother who found great joy in taking care of her family. She loved to cook for everyone and knew how to make every holiday extra special. Her lasagna was the family favorite. She was an avid reader and always enjoyed a trip to the casino. She was parishioner of St. Therese of North Haven and later of Our lady of Mount Carmel in Hamden A special thanks to her companion David Erba and the amazing Administration and Staff in the Spring Glen Unit of Hamden Health Care who showed constant support, kindness and compassion during this difficult time.
Services and burial are private. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Hamden Health Care, 1270 Sherman Ave., Hamden, CT 06514. Arrangements are in care of the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte 80), East Haven. Sign Kay's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porto Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -