Services
Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 624-4477
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
Catherine Alberta Roberts


Catherine Alberta Roberts Obituary
Roberts, Catherine Alberta
Catherine A. Roberts, 86, of New Haven, died peacefully on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at CT Hospice in Branford, CT. Catherine was born on October 14, 1932 in Camden, SC, to the late Frederick Berry Drakeford and Julia Gladys Lawhorn Drakeford. Catherine worked many jobs throughout her lifetime including Majestic Laundry, Electric Boat, Sargent Manufacturing Company, St. John's Healthcare and Orange Healthcare to name a few. Catherine is survived by her daughters, Grace Vaughn, Linda (Robert) Lee, and Helen Roberts; and a host of relatives and friends.
A celebration of her life will take place Monday, March 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St, New Haven, CT 06511. Friends may call Monday at the funeral home from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Beaverdale Memorial Park, New Haven. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd, Branford, CT, 06405. The family would like to thank Dr. Renu Bazaaz-Kapoor, Masonic Care Home Hospice (Hope RN), Yale-New Haven Hospital and CT Hospice for their efforts, care, and dedication to Catherine in her final months. To leave a message of comfort for the Roberts family, please visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 17, 2019
