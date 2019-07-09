Altieri, Catherine

SEYMOUR – Catherine (Higgins) Altieri, age 71 of Seymour, beloved wife of Thomas Altieri, entered peaceful rest on Sunday, July 7, 2019 in Griffin Hospital. Born in Bridgeport on March 29, 1948 she was a beloved daughter of the late John and Wilhelmina (Schietinger) Higgins. Catherine loved long rides on Tom's motorcycle, the outdoors and camping, especially in their motor home. Spending time with family was most important to her and she will be fondly remembered for her annual picnics. In addition to her husband of 29 years, survivors include her brothers, John Patrick Higgins and his wife Louise of New Haven, Michael Higgins of West Haven, and William Higgins of Milford; sisters, Maureen Merlo and her husband Frank of Derby, and Robin Winters and her husband Russell of West Haven; sisters-in-law, Cynthia Parker and her husband Robert of Southbury, Sonia Hanson of Thomaston, and Lacey Altieri of Meriden, as well as many nieces and nephews, including her special nephew and playmate, Nathan Melin. Calling hours will take place on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Ralph Hull Funeral Home, 161 West Church St., Seymour, CT 06483. Funeral services celebrating Catherine's life will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Seymour United Methodist Church, 90 Pearl St., Seymour. Interment will follow in Mt. Meadows Cemetery, Seymour. Published in The New Haven Register on July 10, 2019