Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 865-8961
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael Church
Catherine Ann Barletta Obituary
Barletta, Catherine Ann
Catherine Ann Barletta, of Hamden passed away February 25, 2019 at her home. Born in New Haven June 28, 1961, daughter of Carmela Pappalardo Mansi and the late Cosmo Mansi, Cathy was an Intake Assistant at the State of Connecticut, Department of Probation. She loved gardening and caring for her pets. She is the loving and devoted mother of Natalie Barletta. Sister of Joseph Mansi.
Visiting hours will be held Thursday evening from 4-7 in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place in New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Michael Church Friday morning at 10. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Animal Haven, 89 Mill Rd., North Haven, CT 06473. Share a memory and sign Cathy's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 27, 2019
