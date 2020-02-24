|
Meshako, Catherine Ann
Catherine Ann Meshako, 82, passed away on February 18, 2020. Daughter of the late Phillip and Elizabeth Sullivan, Catherine grew up in Hamden, CT. After marrying Joseph Meshako (deceased, 2016) they moved to Branford CT in the 1950s where they raised their two daughters, Susan (deceased, 2013) and Katherine. In her earlier years, Catherine enjoyed working as a fashion model and then fashion show coordinator. In her later years she obtained her real estate license and worked as a top producing agent well into her 70s. In 2017, she retired to FL with her daughter, Katherine. Throughout her full life, Catherine particularly enjoyed family and friends, fashion, entertaining and travel. She is survived by her daughter, Katherine Meshako and son-in-law, Andrew Levitzky of 2313 SE 19th Circle, Ocala, FL 34471. She will be greatly missed and remembered with smiles.
There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Marion County, P.O. Box 4860, Ocala FL 34478-4860.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 1, 2020