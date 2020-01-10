|
Barrett, Catherine "Kate"
Catherine "Kate" Elizabeth Barrett of Alexandria, NH left the good earth on January 6, 2020. Kate was born and raised in Winsted, CT and for over 40 years, lived in Orange, CT. Kate graduated with an RN degree from The Hospital of St. Raphael School of Nursing and graduated with a BS, cum laude, from Southern Connecticut State University. For many years Kate worked at The Hospital of St. Raphael and Yale University School of Medicine before her retirement to Alexandria.
Kate is survived by her dear children, Nancy, Elizabeth, Thomas and Mark Rohlfs and her special grandchildren, Nadia, Deming and Harrison Rohlfs, Baby Kate Elizabeth Wessinger-Rohlfs, Anna and Joseph Wessinger, William and Elizabeth Barrett Kennedy, and Lauren, Holly and Charlotte Rohlfs. Kate is also survived by her sisters Lucinda Boone and Mary Barrett and by her brothers William, John and James Barrett. She is predeceased by her sister Eileen. Kate leaves a large extended family and many friends, including her faithful border collie companions, Theo and imp Gem.
Retiring to the Newfound Lake area allowed Kate to renew her interest in conservation, especially clean water. Following service in several capacities on the Alexandria Conservation Commission, the Town of Alexandria honored Kate by naming a town park Alexandria Barrett Park. Kate also served on the Newfound and Conservation Partnership Board and on the Newfound Area Nursing Association Board.
When an opportunity arose to purchase and preserve an ecologically important parcel of land in the Newfound Lake watershed, Kate worked with the Natural Reserve Conservation Service to renew the land and ensure that the brook waters run clean.
ARRANGEMENTS: Relatives and friends are invited to A Mass of Christian burial which will be held on Saturday April 4, 2020 at 11 AM at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, 31 Oak Street, Winsted, CT followed by burial at the Forest View Cemetery, Winsted, CT in the Deming Family plot with a reception to follow after all services. There are no calling hours. Assisting the family with the arrangements is the Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St., (rte. 62) Danvers. Donations may be made to the Newfound Lake Region Association, Bristol, NH for land and water conservation. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.odonnellfuneralservice.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 11, 2020