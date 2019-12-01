New Haven Register Obituaries
Catherine Connors Braychak

Catherine Connors Braychak Obituary
Connors Braychak, Catherine
Mrs. Catherine Connors Braychak, 77 of Bethany, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, Nov. 30 after a brief illness. She is the wife of the late Joseph J. Braychak.
She was born in Derby on April 23, 1942, daughter of the late John J. and Margaret (Shea) Connors. A communicant of Our Lady of the Assumption in Woodbridge, retired employee of the K. of C. in New Haven, as well as the Farrel Co. of Ansonia, member of the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians and the Farrel Old Timers Club.
Survivors are son Keith (Dineen) Braychak of Oxford grandsons Nicholas Joseph Braychak and Robert Allen Braychak, sisters Rita McEvoy of Derby, Mary Connors of Ansonia, many nieces and nephews, Grandnieces and nephews and Great-grandnieces and nephew. She was predeceased by sister Margaret "Peggy" Kingston and beloved Aunt Julia E. Connors.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. in the Bennett Funeral Home, 91 N. Cliff St., Ansonia, On Wednesday her funeral procession will leave at 10 a.m. to go to Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 81 Center Rd., Woodbridge, CT 06525 for a mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be privately held in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations to Valley Council of Boy Scouts in care of the funeral home.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 2, 2019
