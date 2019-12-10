New Haven Register Obituaries
Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
2300 Whitney Avenue
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-0800
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
2300 Whitney Avenue
Hamden, CT 06518
View Map
Catherine Gempka Obituary
Gempka, Catherine
Catherine Elizabeth Gempka, passed away unexpectedly at YNHH on December 9, 2019. She was born in Brooklyn, NY on August 1, 1946 to the late Daniel and Edna Johnson McNeill. Catherine worked for many years as a secretary in the nursing department of Quinnipiac University as well as for various commissions for the town of Hamden. Besides spending time with her daughter, traveling was a love of hers. Switzerland was visited more than once but exploring Austria was her favorite. Catherine will be remembered by her loving daughter, Elizabeth (Richard Goodwin) Gempka of Cheshire as well as many nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to visit with her family and celebrate Catherine's life on Friday, December 13th from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at BEECHER & BENNETT FUNERAL HOME, 2300 Whitney Ave, Hamden. To send a condolence to her family please see www.beecherandbennett.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 11, 2019
